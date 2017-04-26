Portland continues battle with illegally parked RVs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The growing problem of illegally parked RVs around Portland still plagues neighborhoods like Woodstock, where residents have made fresh complaints.

Neighbors told KOIN 6 News an RV showed up outside the Woodstock Community Center overnight. On Wednesday, preschoolers had to walk by a mound of trash, including drug needles, on the sidewalk.

Many of the RVs are inhabited by homeless people. There has been an unofficial policy that allows homeless camping in RV, but that is about to change and the city has been posting new 72-hour towing notices.

“By June we will have a policy in place that those abandoned RVs that are displaying human waste or drug paraphernalia will be subject to being towed,” Commissioner Dan Saltzman said.

The City of Portland officials told KOIN earlier in April that they were “overwhelmed” by more than 1,500 illegally parked RVs in the city. The city only has one contracted towing company to remove the RVs, but Saltzman said they are hiring more.

A man was arrested earlier this week on allegations of running an illegal dismantling business and parking nearly a dozen RVs against city code.