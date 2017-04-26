Pedestrian dies after hit by car in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Wednesday morning.

Police say the person was struck on SE Foster Road at 92nd Ave around 4:30 a.m. Initially medical personnel didn’t believe their injuries were life-threatening but the person died from cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

Initial information shows the person stepped out onto the street when they were struck.The person’s identity has not been released.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating. There is no indication of distracted driving or impairment and no charges have been filed.

Officials say this is the fourth pedestrian death of 2017 and the 10th fatal crash of the year.