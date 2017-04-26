OHSU nurses rally during contract negotiation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nurses at the Oregon Health and Science University rallied Wednesday amid contract negotiations that they say aren’t going well.

The Oregon Nurses Association represents more than 2,500 nurses at OHSU, where they have been negotiating the new contract since November 2016. The previous contract expired on March 31, 2017.

According to ONA, nurses and hospital administrators have met 21 times to discuss the contract, and will start mediation Wednesday. OHSU officials said mediation is customary in contract negotiations.

Nurses are upset about changes to their health car, retirement and the hospital’s hiring practices.

“I think we all want a lot of respect,” Nurse Wally Hockman said. “We really want to be able to promote patient safety, good outcomes for the community that we serve.”

The hospital released the following statement in response to the rally:

OHSU has tremendous respect for its nurses and greatly values their vital role in ensuring patients receive the best possible care. To that end, OHSU’s economic proposals will continue to retain and reward nurses with compensation and benefits that meet or exceed those at other area hospitals while effectively managing costs. We are pleased to note that OHSU and ONA have reached more than 90 tentative agreements on key issues and are making progress on many others. OHSU is committed to a fair contract and looks forward to continued discussion of these important issues.”