No drought about it: We’ve had a really wet year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Craving some perspective or proof that it’s been incredibly wet? Here you go:

It’s the second wettest October through April period since records began at the airport 77 years ago. Measurable rain has been reported 82% of days since October 1st at PDX (only 37 of 207 days have been rain free).

PDX has picked up 45.65″ of rain since the first of October. That’s more rain than we typically see in an entire year (PDX’s annual average is 36.03″). We’re running about 17″ above average for this time in the water year.

Which months broke records? October 2016 was the wettest on record with 8.31″. March 2017 was the 4th wettest on record with 7.26″. So far this month, the airport has picked up 4.15″. April will likely go down among the top 5 wettest Aprils on record, too.

If we don’t get another drop of rain until October (which is highly unlikely), 2017 would rank 10th for wettest water year on record at PDX.

Keep in mind, last year (2015/2016 water year) was the 5th wettest on record. Needless to say, there’s no drought in Oregon or Washington.

The wettest water year on record happened 20 years ago, 1996-97, when the airport picked up a whopping 58.67 inches of rain. The driest year on record was 2001-01 with just 22.99 inches.