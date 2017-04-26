Man suspected of pointing gun at cars arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in Southwest Portland after reportedly pointing a gun at passing cars on SW Capitol Highway Wednesday evening.

Aaron Mathew Garcia, 26, was arrested after police responded to gunfire near the Capitol Hill Library. Police said the suspect ran toward Holly Farm Skate Park, where officers found him armed with a gun. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police found 2 other shooting scenes in the area and a damaged portable toilet in the park, but no gunshot victims.

Garcia faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.