Look: Timbers finalize plans to add seats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers have finalized their plans to add more seating at Providence Park.

The team plans to add 4,000 more seats in an expansion set to begin at the end of the 2017 or 2018 season.

The team will pay for the whole expansion that will also include a street-level colonnade.

The stadium currently seats 21,144 fans. There are 13,000 people on a waiting list to become season ticket holders.

The proposed design by internationally renowned and Portland-based architecture firm Allied Works would add a 93-foot high covered structure on the east side of the stadium, taking a vertical approach to a relatively small footprint while integrating well with the existing stadium. The proposed project includes four new levels on the expanded east side, with three of the four levels created for reserved and group seating sections to help meet demand, while including a unique, pedestrian-friendly public arcade along SW 18th Avenue.