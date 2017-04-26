Korean War vet punched in face in road rage

GLADSTONE, Ore. (KOIN) — An 85-year-old Korean War veteran is recovering after being attacked in an apparent road rage incident in Gladstone.

Leonard Longstreet told KOIN 6 News he had just pulled into a McDonald’s after exiting I-205 when another driver boxed him in and came to his window.

When he rolled the window down, the other driver — later identified by police as Eric DeVries — reached inside and punched him twice in the face.

The incident happened after both men were on the freeway. Longstreet said he was in the exit lane and said DeVries wanted to get into the lane. Longstreet said there wasn’t a lot of traffic and that DeVries had plenty of time and room to merge.

“He told me I took his right-of-way and he punched my car first, the mirror,” Longstreet said. “Then pretty soon he punched me twice, and he would have punched me more but I rolled my window up.” Longstreet’s glasses were broken.

Police arrested DeVries and charged him with 4th-degree assault and criminal mischief

“You just feel sorry for a guy that lived his life, serving in the Korean War, and now coming her to get his cup of coffee,” said Gladstone Police Officer Carl Bell. “Ends up getting punched in the face and not knowing what’s going on.”