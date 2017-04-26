Kids removed from Albany home after drug arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Albany man was arrested after narcotics investigators found drugs and cash in his home.

The Albany Police Department and Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Taskforce investigators said they arrested Terrell Lee Edwards, 45, after a short investigation.

Investigators said they found more than 3 ounces of heroin, half an ounce of cocaine, one and a half ounces of meth, hundreds of prescriptions drugs and several vials of steroids in Edwards’ SE 16th Avenue home. They also seized $4,000 in cash.

Edwards is charged with unlawful delivery and possession of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. He is being held at the Linn County Jail.

Three children were temporarily removed from the home.