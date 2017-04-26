Coast Guard practices response to terrorist attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard practiced responding to a terrorist attack on a cargo ship Wednesday morning.

The training took place at the Port of Portland’s Terminal Two on the Ironwood, a maritime training vessel. The hypothetical explosion took place in the engine room.

“This was the simulated hole and we were strewn about,” Tongue Point Job Corps student Alfred Ikeler tells KOIN 6 News. He played a victim in the training.

“Second degree burns on both forearms and bad ringing in my ears,” he says.

The Coast Guard reacted as if there had been a credible threat of terrorism at the Port of Portland that required response from Portland Fire and Rescue, The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and even the FBI.

“We need to have that good source of communication with them and so that when we get to a situation like this we all are speaking the same language and we all know how to respond,” U.S Coast Guard Lt. Commander Kristen Caldwell said.

They even brought in smoke machines to create a more realistic atmosphere.

“These exercises and these drills are so important for us to be able to effectively meet the needs of the public, so if you guys see us out here, we’re training and doing things for you,” Lt. Caldwell said.