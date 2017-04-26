Band’s gear stolen after SE Portland show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Metallica tribute band from Spokane says all of their equipment was stolen from the Chestnut Tree Inn last weekend.

‘Blistered Earth’ played a show Saturday night and then returned to the hotel off of I-205.

“We’ve had our gear broken into before, where they just cut the lock, so we got a pretty impenetrable lock. But this time obviously they couldn’t get in that way so they just took the entire trailer,” band member Jared Kiess tells KOIN 6 News.

The band estimates the gear was worth around $20,000.