2 accused of misleading election officials

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men will face felony charges for violating state election laws about a recall petition.

Riley David Baker and David Michael Baker certified witnessing the signing of a recall petition of Craig Melton, a board member of the Columbia River People’s Utilities District, or PUD, prosecutors said.

Melton won the seat in the November 2014 general election. But a recall petition against Melton was circulated by a group calling itself Restore Our PUD in December 2015.

That month and in January 2016, the Bakers said they witnessed the signing of the petition. Prosecutors said they “knowingly” made a false statement over the Melton recall petition.

Melton survived the recall in February 2016 when 63% of voters opposed it, according to the Portland Tribune.

It’s not clear what the relationship between the Bakers is. A court date has not been set and the Oregon Department of Justice declined to comment.