Wash. Co. levy supports enhanced police services

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Funding for 66 patrol officers in Washington County would be cut in June 2018 if a current levy expires and is not renewed.

The levy provides funds for the Enhanced Sheriff’s Patrol District (ESPD), which provides an enhanced level of police services for residents of the urban area of Washington County outside of cities. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has provided these law enforcement services.

If renewed, the levy will:

• Fund for investigating major crimes occurring within the ESPD, including homicide, assault, burglary and domestic violence;

• Help fund advanced training in crisis intervention and de-escalation strategies for deputies to use when working with individuals experiencing an emotional or mental health crisis; and

• Continue an enhanced level of law enforcement services in the ESPD, even with projected population growth.

The rate for the levy renewal would be 68 cents per $1,000 of assessed value of a home. Owners of a home with the average assessed value of $282,200 would pay about $192 in the first year.

If not renewed, patrol officers would be cut and the average value of a home would decrease.