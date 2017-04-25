Tattoo parlor proposes touristy Portland gum wall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Can gum bring people together downtown? More specifically, can a gum wall outside a tattoo parlor bring people to Northwest Portland?

Dustin Kendig of Ronin Living Art Studio wants to create a gum wall at NW 3rd and Couch in Old Town. The goal, he said, is to bring more people to the area during the day.

“At night they block off the streets at 10,” Kendig told KOIN 6 News. “They tow the cars, all the clubs are bumping. During the day it’d be fun if people were hanging out down here, too. There’s restaurants, there’s bars, there’s tattoo shops, art galleries. There’s cool stuff to do down here.”

The tattoo parlo is kicking off the gum wall effort with a special event on Cinco de Mayo (Friday, May 5.) There will be food, drinks and, of course, gum.

