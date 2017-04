WOLF CREEK, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon State Police says one of its troopers fatally shot a man while trying to arrest him.

The agency says troopers went to the Wolf Creek General Store late Monday to arrest a man known to have a felony warrant. A struggle ensued, and the trooper shot the suspect. The trooper was not hurt.

The names of the suspect and the trooper have not been released.

The Grants Pass police department is leading the investigation.