Six-foot snake may be on the loose in Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (LAKE OSWEGO REVIEW) — Contractors in the process of demolishing a house on Jean Road in Lake Oswego reported seeing a 6-foot-long snake slithering away from the property on Saturday, prompting the Lake Oswego Police Department to urge neighbors to be on the lookout.

One of the contractors told The Review on Monday that the snake — which they said looked like a boa constrictor — appeared to have been living in a terrarium hidden under a cloth and escaped when the glass container was accidentally knocked over during the clean-up process. Officers checked the area near the property for a couple of hours, LOPD officials said, but did not locate the missing reptile.

According to a notice posted at the edge of the property, the lot in the 5000 block of Jean Road is being prepared for a proposed two-parcel partition. The property was annexed by Lake Oswego in January 2017 at the request of the owner, and City records confirm that he intends to develop it.

Contractors currently are cleaning up the site, which is covered with piles of garbage and debris. The same property made headlines last summer when police and workers from the Oregon Humane Society served a search warrant and discovered 18 dead cats among the trash, along with 10 more who were still alive but severely malnourished.

Neighbors had called the police to report that the property’s occupant at the time had not been seen in months, and no one was home when police executed the search warrant.

It’s unclear how a 6-foot-long boa constrictor could have ended up on the property. Police officials say they don’t believe anyone has been living there since August, although LOPD and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office records indicate that officers did visit the property in January 2017 to assist in serving a civil document. (Whether anyone was present to receive it is not clear.)

In any case, Humane Society spokesman David Lytle told The Review on Monday that the organization’s investigators did not find a snake in the house during the original raid.

“No snakes or reptiles of any kind were discovered back in August 2016 when the search warrant was executed,” he said. “And they did a very thorough search of the residence and the surrounding yard.”

Anyone with information about the slithering serpent is urged to call the LOPD’s non-emergency line at 503-635-0238.

