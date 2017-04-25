Robbery suspect fleeing police falls off cliff, dies

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man died after falling off of a cliff Sunday while trying to evade police, Hood River Police Dept. revealed.

Edwin Charge Jr. and 2 other people were allegedly involved in a robbery at a business on Cascade Avenue. The other 2 suspects were arrested, but Charge fled from officers and ran across I-84 toward Westcliff Drive, police said.

A resident told police he saw a man on his property who took off going eastbound. But because of “dangerous terrain in the area”, officers called off their search.

On Monday morning, a Union Pacific employee found Charge’s body. Investigators ruled he accidentally fell off a cliff in the area of Westcliff Drive and died.