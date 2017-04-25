Possible DUI driver hits 3 cars in school parking lot

WASHINGTON CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A 53-year-old woman may have been under the influence when she crashed into a local school parking lot Tuesday, deputies said.

The woman was driving a 1994 Acura sedan at a high rate of speed when she drove off of NW 185th Avenue and into the Rock Creek Elementary School parking lot, Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. She reportedly crashed into 3 cars.

One man who was waiting to pick up his child at the school was injured during the crash. He was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case is being investigated as a possible DUI/assault, deputies said.

No children were injured during the crash.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.