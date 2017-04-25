OSU shows off new logo as part of rebranding project

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State University has unveiled a new logo in an effort to make the school stand out in Oregon and around the world.

The Gazette-Times reports the logo OSU President Ed Ray presented to students Monday features a beaver, the school’s mascot, perched atop a shield-like academic crest filled with symbols representing various aspects of the university.

The new academic crest will replace the simple OSU letterform emblem that has served as the university’s logo since 2003.

OSU’s athletic programs will continue using the stylized beaver head that has adorned football helmets and various sports marketing materials.

OSU official Steve Clark says it was hard for people to distinguish OSU from other universities with the old three-letter logo.

He says OSU plans to spend about $100,000 on a new marketing campaign as it rolls out the new logo.