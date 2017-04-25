Missing hitchhiker found dead in Columbia River

Related Coverage Hitchhiking woman goes missing near Hood River

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — A 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Hood River area in March was found dead in the Columbia River, police said.

Authorities found Holly Lester’s body on Monday night.

Recently, Hood River Police Dept. said she, her boyfriend and another man were hitchhiking to try to get to the Olympia-Seattle area to be with family and friends.

Lester had last been seen inside the Hood River Safeway on March 15.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine her cause of death.