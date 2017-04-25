‘Kids thinking about suicide every day’

Related Coverage Netflix series worries suicide prevention advocates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The controversial Netflix show ’13 Reasons Why’ has shone a spotlight on suicide, providing suicide prevention advocates an oppportunity for schools to start a discussion on the often-taboo topic.

The show centers around a high school student who commits suicide. Critics say it sends the wrong message by glorifying it.

But David Westbrook, the COO at Lines for Life, a suicide prevention hotline in Portland, said having a conversation with your kids and their school is important.

“Whether it’s Dundee or Mollala, eastern Oregon, the where doesn’t matter,” Westbrook told KOIN 6 News. “The reality is kids are thinking about suicide every day.”

He said while ’13 Reasons Why’ made a number of mistakes in its coverage of suicide, it now has teens and parents talking about it — and that’s an opportunity for schools.

“I absolutely think it’s an opportunity for them to set the tone, for them to have those conversations, and to start to get plans in place if they don’t have plans in place,” he said.

School districts are taking this as a chance to open a discussion about an enormous problem.

The principal at Mountain View Middle School in Dundee sent out a message to parents about reports that 6 area teens tried to take their own life in just the past 2 weeks:

Dear Parents, As we all work to navigate the pitfalls of adolescence with your students, their emotional and physical safety is always at the forefront of our minds. Last week we received unconfirmed reports that as many as six area teens may have attempted suicide during the last 2 weeks. This is alarming news to a community that has lost three students this school year to suicide. Adding to this climate is the airing of the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” which depicts a high school student who commits suicide. “13 Reasons Why” deals with troubling issues of suicide, assault, bullying, rape and harassment. I myself am watching the series, and it is definitely provocative. My own middle school son has expressed that many of his peers are watching the series, and this has spurred some conversation in my own home, as I know it has in many of yours. This also came up as a topic of conversation at our recent Parent Group meeting. Described as a cautionary tale, this intense and graphic program may be disturbing for many students. We want you to be aware of the serious nature of this program out of concern for student’s well-being. The series is being actively discussed on social media and may provide an opportunity to engage in dialogue with your student.

If you have concerns about your student, I encourage you to contact his or her counselor– Mr. Burhkardt (last names A-K) or Ms. Dobias (last names L-Z). Community resources on our website include talking points on “13 Reasons Why” and local mental health services. As always, we are here to talk with you or your student about any concerns you may have. Michele L. Paton

Principal, Mountain View Middle School

Westbrook said this letter encourage parents to have the healthy dialogue, and that’s a great idea because, he said, the only way to curb the problem of suicide is to keep it in the spotlight.