Deputies searching for missing Aloha teen

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her Aloha home Monday night.

William Richard-Ricke identifies herself as Jazmine Rodriguez, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. She is 5’8″ tall, about 100 pounds with dark skin.

Detectives believe Rodriguez ran away Monday night, but some of her personal belongings were found along a Beaverton road. The sheriff’s office said it’s concerned for her safety because the belongings aren’t things that are usually disposed of.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 503.846.2500.