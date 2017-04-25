Del Taco employee accused of stealing $10k

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – A former employee of Del Taco is accused of stealing at least $10,000.

Judy Marie Morgan appeared in Washington County Circuit Court on Monday where she was arraigned on a single count of first-degree aggravated theft.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office confirms that Morgan was a former employee of the company.

Additional details about the case were not immediately released.

Court records show that Morgan is stole at least $10,000 in cash between April 20, 2014 and June 20, 2014.

The case was investigated by the Hillsboro Police Department.

Morgan was appointed a public defender and was ordered to return to court next month.

A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.