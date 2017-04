PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash has closed I-5 NB in Chehalis on Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted off at Chamber Way.

The crash happened near Mellen Street. Lanes will remain closed for a number of hours.

There is no information about the victims of the crash. A trooper tweeted they are following up on a ‘person of interest’ who left the scene.

Lewis County – NB I5/MP81 – Fully BLOCKED by fatal crash. Detour at Exit 79. Plan on extra time if heading NB. ETA…2 hrs to open. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) April 25, 2017

If you have friends or colleagues headed up from Vancouver/Portland today. Give them a call, they might want to consider delaying their trip https://t.co/KlWBXqmcMr — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 25, 2017