Anti-fascists, neo-Nazi protesters shout in Oregon

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Springfield Police made no arrests after monitoring a chant exchange between a group of self-professed neo-Nazis and a group of anti-fascist counter protesters in Oregon.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports the confrontation began Monday night after news of a planned neo-Nazi meeting leaked on social media.

About 30 to 40 anti-fascist counter protesters showed up and chanted from across the street.

Jimmy Marr led the neo-Nazi group of about eight people.

Police say the incident broke up about two hours after it began.