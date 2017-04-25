Active-duty Marine arrested at Iraqi restaurant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active duty Marine is facing charges for allegedly attacking a man in a Northeast Portland restaurant, an attack that was caught on surveillance video.

Damien Rodriguez allegedly threw a chair at an Iraqi restaurant, Dar Salam.

The owners of Dar Salam told KOIN 6 News they believe they were targeted simply because it it an Iraqi restaurant.

The suspect “got into a verbal alteration with one of our staff members, who is Arab and one of the guys, at some point reaches for a chair and sneakily tries to reach around for a chair then picks it up, he’s kind of looking around,” owner Tiffany Sahib said. “I was looking at surveillance. He’s looking around and slams one of our staff members with it over his head and his shoulder.”

Rodriguez was originally charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and intimidation — which is a hate crime in Oregon.

But the hate crime charge was dropped Tuesday at his court appearance. Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to the other 2 charges.