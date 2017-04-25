911 call on 5th Avenue Building: ‘We hear it crack’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – “It’s getting worse. We can hear it crack.”
That’s what one caller to 911 said when the façade of The 5th Avenue Building bowed and cracked on April 11.
Seven calls with 911 were released after KOIN 6 News used the state’s public records laws to obtain them.
One of the callers to 911 was the building’s alarm company. They reported that the building was never “collapsing” but was “crumbling,” and said it was a very “dangerous” situation.
Listen: 911 call about the 5th Avenue Building, April 11, 2017
The building at 1400 SW 5th Avenue was determined not to be at risk of collapse, according to city engineers.
Officials said part of the building’s east facing exterior façade began to give way and fall onto a parking lot.
The city prevented tenants from accessing the building for just over a week.
The City of Portland said it will be up to the building’s owners to determine the cause of the wall falling off and report back.
Building evacuated in downtown Portland
Building evacuated in downtown Portland x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run