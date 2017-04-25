911 call on 5th Avenue Building: ‘We hear it crack’

Seven calls were obtained by KOIN 6 News

Scaffolding is clearly visible on the 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland, April 25, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – “It’s getting worse. We can hear it crack.”

That’s what one caller to 911 said when the façade of The 5th Avenue Building bowed and cracked on April 11.

Seven calls with 911 were released after KOIN 6 News used the state’s public records laws to obtain them.

One of the callers to 911 was the building’s alarm company. They reported that the building was never “collapsing” but was “crumbling,” and said it was a very “dangerous” situation.

Listen: 911 call about the 5th Avenue Building, April 11, 2017

The building at 1400 SW 5th Avenue was determined not to be at risk of collapse, according to city engineers.

Officials said part of the building’s east facing exterior façade began to give way and fall onto a parking lot.

The city prevented tenants from accessing the building for just over a week.

The City of Portland said it will be up to the building’s owners to determine the cause of the wall falling off and report back.

