911 call on 5th Avenue Building: ‘We hear it crack’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – “It’s getting worse. We can hear it crack.”

That’s what one caller to 911 said when the façade of The 5th Avenue Building bowed and cracked on April 11.

Seven calls with 911 were released after KOIN 6 News used the state’s public records laws to obtain them.

One of the callers to 911 was the building’s alarm company. They reported that the building was never “collapsing” but was “crumbling,” and said it was a very “dangerous” situation.

The building at 1400 SW 5th Avenue was determined not to be at risk of collapse, according to city engineers.

Officials said part of the building’s east facing exterior façade began to give way and fall onto a parking lot.

The city prevented tenants from accessing the building for just over a week.

The City of Portland said it will be up to the building’s owners to determine the cause of the wall falling off and report back.

Building evacuated in downtown Portland

Firefighters carry car seats and strollers from KinderCare after 5th Avenue Building was evacuated, April 11, 2017.

Scaffolding was placed around the 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland, April 16, 2017