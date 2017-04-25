82nd Avenue of Roses Parade canceled over threat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A potentially violent battle between opposite sides of free speech prompted organizers to cancel this coming Saturday’s 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade, one of the early events in this year’s Rose Festival.

The 11th annual parade was set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and was billed online as a “multicultural event, complete with bands, community members, government officials, schools, classic cars and representatives of the Portland Rose Festival.”

But a group called Direct Action Alliance wrote on their Facebook page that they would stop the “fascists (who) plan to march through the streets of Portland in the Avenue of Roses Parade on 82nd.”

Their target is group #67, which they say is “registered to the Multnomah County Republicans.” Direct Action Alliance, though, calls group #67 “infiltrators” who “will attempt to march from the Eastport Plaza to Yamhill, but Nazis will not march through our city.”

Their Facebook page describes the Direct Action Alliance as “organized in response to the rise of fascism in America. We are an alliance of the minority to form the majority. You are not alone, not now, not ever.”