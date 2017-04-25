3 more women sue Coffee Creek prison doctor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Three women have filed a federal lawsuit alleging they were sexually abused by a doctor while incarcerated at the state women’s prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that the lawsuit was filed this month against Dr. Robert Snider and two other medical administrators at the Coffee Creek Correctional Institution.

It comes after the state agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former inmate who alleged Snider sexually abused her during a 2013 gynecological exam at the Wilsonville prison.

The latest lawsuit involves two women still in prison and one who has since been released.

A state Department of Corrections spokeswoman declined to comment on the pending litigation. Snider did not respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

The doctor has worked for the department since 2006.