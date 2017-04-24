Man arrested for N. Portland ‘Zombie RVs’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 64-year-old man is facing criminal charges because police allege he was running an illegal dismantling business and parking nearly a dozen RVs against city code.

John P. Maher is charged with two counts of conducting motor vehicle dismantling without certificate and 11 counts each of attempting to conduct motor vehicle dismantling without certificate and unlawfully storing property on city streets.

In late March, officers assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) contacted Maher to talk about several RV that had been parked on city streets around North Portland.

Maher told officers that he had a group of motorhomes on his property that he rents in the 6800 block of North Columbia Way, according to court documents. Officers learned that Maher was collecting the RVs to dismantle and scrap.

Police also learned that Maher was “having a conflict” with the City of Portland that Maher had parked on his rented property and that “Maher’s only solution was to park them on the street,” according to court documents.

Six of the RVs were found parked in the 5000 block of North Columbia County and 5 more RVs were found in 10000 block of North Lombard. Maher told police that all motorhomes police found belonged to him.

Maher told detectives that he dismantled two motorhomes and had plans on dismantling more; however, the a city inspector reportedly told Maher that he was violating city rules and state laws by parking the vehicles on the street and operating on them without a wrecker’s license, according to court documents.

Detectives told Maher earlier this month that he needed to move the motorhomes or that he could be suspect to criminal prosecution. On April 17, Maher contacted the lead detective and told him that he had no plans on moving the RVs.

Maher was arrested and charged on April 21.

He was released on his own recognizance.

During a brief court hearing, Maher was ordered to re-appear in court on May 5.