Theater attack victim: Felt humiliated by police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Speaking out for the first time, a man splashed with gasoline inside a movie theater days before a Denny’s customer was attacked and set on fire said that attack could have been prevented.

On April 16, this man — who asked KOIN 6 News to protect his identity — was at a 10:30 p.m. showing of “The Fate of the Furious” at the theater in the Clackamas Town Center.

Someone threw gasoline on him in the theater and lit a match. But he — and the others in the theater — took off running. Still, he remembers the attacker’s face.

When police arrived, he said, deputies tried to peg him as the suspect and didn’t take what he said seriously. In that moment he said he didn’t want to press charges and said deputies were going to review security tape.

But he said no one ever got back to him, and that if anyone ever had he could have pointed out the suspect and maybe prevented the attack on 69-year-old Scott Ranstrum at the nearby Denny’s.

“Somehow they think it’s a funny joke or something,” this man told KOIN 6 News. “At that moment in that parking lot I feel more humiliated by the police than by that dude. Humiliated and discriminated.”

DeShaun Swanger, 24, was arrested after an intense day-long investigation after Ranstrum was set on fire. He faces a charge of aggravated attempted murder and remains in jail.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the theater incident. They also told KOIN 6 News they hope to interview the theater victim in the coming days.