PPS blames school bus problems on driver shortage

Related Coverage Bus driver strands Jefferson HS students in Clatskanie

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools says a shortage of drivers is what’s to blame for recent problems involving school buses.

On Monday morning, parents used social media to complain about 20 Lincoln High School students whose bus was delayed 45 minutes.

Less than a week ago, a group of Jefferson High school students were stranded about an hour away from home after 2 bus drivers failed to pick them up.

The district issued a response Monday saying, “we are extremely short drivers again this morning and had difficulty covering several routes.”

Parent Angel Sellars told KOIN 6 News her daughter, a PPS 4th grader, has experienced all sorts of problems with the bus system, especially delays.

“One time we had no driver at all,” Sellars said. “The school called me and they said the bus never showed and then they said it’s not coming at all.”

Sellars said she’s tried calling First Student, the bus company PPS uses.

“I called just to see estimated times they will be there and the guy I talked to, since he was back east somewhere, he had no idea,” she recalled. “Your heart jumps into your chest, you know. What do you do? I’m at work, my husband is disabled.”

Interim Chief Operations Officer Courtney Wilton said the district is well aware of the problems students are facing as a result of the bus drivers shortage.

“We’ve had plenty of issues,” Wilton said. “There’s a drivers shortage right now so there’s been issues… people not being where they need to be at the correct time.”

After students were stranded in Clatskanie last week, Wilton said the driver was placed on leave and First Student put a new plan in place to avoid similar incidents.

“They’ve… made sure that they have a system in place such that when a driver isn’t there on time, there’s someone they can call,” Wilton explained.

PPS’ contract with First Student ends in 2018. It is unclear whether they will re-sign.