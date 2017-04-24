Oregon City boy, 9, says grabbed by stranger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 9-year-old boy in Oregon City says he was grabbed by a stranger outside of his house on Sunday night.

Oregon City Police say one of the boy’s parents called police after their son was grabbed while playing hide and seek with his friends in the 14700 block of Glen Oak Road around 7:30 p.m.

The boy was the seeker and was counting when a stranger grabbed his leg and dragged him several feet. The boy called for help and the man fled the area.

Police were nearby and responded in less than two minutes. They were unable to find a suspect.

The boy described the man as 4’9 tall, wearing all black clothing, black gloves and a black pull over mask.

If anyone has information about the incident or witnessed something suspicious Sunday night in the area of Glen Oak Rd. near Coast Redwood Ave. they are asked to call the Oregon City Police Department Tip Line at 503-496-1616, reference OCPD case # 17-1428.