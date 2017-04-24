Man hospitalized for burns after water heater explodes

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A homeowner was hospitalized with 2nd-degree burns after his water heater exploded Monday night, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

The person who called 911 said they heard a large explosion and then saw a big ball of smoke coming from the home on the 1400 block of Bonnie Brae Street.

Firefighters went to the scene and found that the garage door had been blown across the street. The side wall of the garage was also knocked off its foundation.

The homeowner told firefighters he was trying to relight the pilot light on his water heater when it exploded.

He sustained 2nd-degree burns over 25% of his body and was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for treatment, according to TVF&R.