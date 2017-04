GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham man who hasn’t showed up for work in days is missing along with his silver Chrysler Sebring.

DeWayne Patterson was reported missing on April 18, Gresham police said. Neighbors last saw the 57-year-old man on March 27.

He’s about 5-feet-10 with black-and-gray hair and about 170 pounds. His Chrysler’s Oregon license plate is 833HVZ.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham PD Tip Line at 503.618.2719.