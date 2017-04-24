TriMet’s improvement project to cut off downtown access

Related Coverage MAX track fixes to disrupt downtown commuters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet’s Morrison-Yamhill MAX Improvements project kicks off Sunday and will impact riders, drivers and pedestrians in the area.

The project will improve the trackbed and work to replace switches, plus fill in gaps and broken asphalt next to the rails.

Riders will see a major cutoff to MAX access downtown. The Blue and Red lines will be closed between Providence Park and the Rose Quarter, but will be replaced by shuttle buses through May 20.

Blue and Red line trains will also be detoured along 5th and 6th avenues through downtown, and MAX Green line trains will only run between Clackamas and Rose Quarter Transit Center. All MAX lines will be running less frequently.

Some downtown streets and sidewalks will be closed as well near SW Morrison and Yamhill Streets at 11th Avenue.

Read more about the project here.