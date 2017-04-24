Bend school district, alleged rapist sued by mom

BEND, Ore. (AP) – The mother of a high school girl who accused another student of rape seeks $2.5 million in a federal lawsuit against the alleged rapist and the Bend-La Pine School District.

The Bulletin newspaper reports the alleged attack happened in September 2015 during school hours at Summit High in Bend, and both students were in a program for children with challenging behaviors.

The lawsuit asserts the girl, for two weeks before the attack, complained to school officials about the boy’s bullying and aggressive sexual conduct.

No criminal charges were filed. Authorities said the victim reported that she never told the suspect “no,” and video surveillance from shortly before the alleged attack shows the teens kissing in what investigators believed to be a consensual manner.

Jay Mathisen, deputy superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools, says the district can’t comment on pending litigation.