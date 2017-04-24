Beaverton girl, 17, last seen by family 1 year ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old girl has been missing for a year.

Authorities say Haley Caudle was last seen by her family in Beaverton on April 19, 2016. She may still be in the area or in Portland or Hillsboro.

Haley is 5’0 tall, 90 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Haley is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.