Alsea murder victim ID’d as woman, 27, from Russia

BENTON CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A woman whose body was found near Alsea on April 18 has been identified as a 27-year-old from Russia, deputies revealed.

Anna Alekseyevna Repkina was found dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, Benton County Sheriff’s Office previously said.

William Chase Hargrove, 27, was arrested just 2 days after Repkina’s body was found. Investigators said he was responsible for her murder.

Investigators said Repkina flew into the U.S. through Los Angeles International Airport on March 1. She reportedly had a valid passport from Russia.

Repkina most recently lived in Corvallis.

Her family has been notified of her death.

Anyone with information on her activities while in Oregon should call 541.766.6858.