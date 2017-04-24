2 firefighters injured, 4 pets die in Longview fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Longview and Cowlitz and Kalama fire crews extinguished three fires late Sunday night.

The first fire was reported at 7:11 p.m. at North Pacific Paper Company at 3001 Industrial Way. Fire crews were dispatched to put out a conveyor fire that was hard to reach.

Next, a garage attached to a home at 1550 S Ash Street in Kelso caught fire. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out and head over to the next fire they were called to at 631 23rd Avenue in Longview.

Heavy fire was reported in the basement and the main level of the home. All three people who were in the home made it out safe but two dogs and two cats did not make it out. The home is considered a total loss with damage estimates around $100,000.

A firefighter received electrical shocks while fighting the fire and another firefighter injured their ankle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.