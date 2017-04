CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — A 4-car crash on SR-14 Monday afternoon blocked all lanes and left a 4-year-old with critical injuries, Washington State Patrol said.

The crash happened on SR-14 EB at the Camas Slough Bridge.

Cars are reportedly being detoured off exit 12.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Camas – EB SR14/Camas Slough Bridge – 1 critical. Roadway BLOCKED! pic.twitter.com/7LugXGC1Np — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) April 24, 2017