George Fox University student reported missing

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old George Fox University student was reported missing Sunday after he didn’t come home from a walk the night before.

Colorado native Daniel Mellers told his roommates he was walking to a convenience store to buy some soda around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Newberg-Dundee Police Dept. said. When he didn’t come home, his roommates said they went out to look for him.

By Sunday morning, Mellers still hadn’t returned home. His roommates reportedly contacted his parents in Colorado, and Newberg police were notified.

Mellers is described as 5’11” tall and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He drives a grey 2012 Toyota Corolla with Colorado plates QFS868, but his car is supposedly in a repair shop, police said.

Police said they contacted Mellers’ cellphone provider who said his phone was in Sherwood. Officers in the area reportedly said they weren’t able to locate him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 503.538.8321.