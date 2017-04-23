Double down: Ilani Casino Resort to open Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After years of lawsuits from various parties, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe will open their glistening new casino, Ilani, on Monday.

Cowlitz officials hope the $510 million casino draws as many as 4.5 million visitors and create 1200 jobs. Cowlitz Tribal Chairman William Iyall told the Seattle Times that opening day marks a triumphant moment for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and signifies the end of a 160-year journey back to the tribe’s homeland.

The tribe refused in 1855 to sign a treaty and move into a proposed reservation site. It took decades of campaigning to persuade the federal Interior Department in 2000 to grant the Cowlitz legal status as a tribe.

The Ilani Casino Resort will include 15 restaurants — including a Michael Jordan Steakhouse — bars and retail stores.

But the owners of the Spirit Mountain Casino in Oregon’s Coast Range, the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, fear Spirit Mountain could lose 41% of its revenue when the Cowlitz casino opens near La Center.

The US Supreme Court recently declined to hear a challenge to the 368,000-square-foot gambling complex from nearby card room owners concerned the new facility will draw away business.

Estimates say the complex is projected to draw away at least $200 million annually from the card rooms, other tribal casinos and the Oregon Lottery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.