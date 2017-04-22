Vancouver officer, panhandler fight, both hospitalized

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A Vancouver police officer was hospitalized after getting into a fight with “an aggressive panhandler” outside a bar at 6th and Main Friday night.

Police were called to the area around 8:35 p.m. over the man’s behavior, which allegedly included threatening people at the bar. Officers arrived and found the man. Soon, one officer and the panhandler “became involved in a physical altercation” which required both the officer and the panhandler to be taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Authorities said the officer’s condition is “stable,” but the panhandler’s condition is “unconfirmed at this time,’ officials said in a release. It is not clear what type of injuries the officer and panhandler received.

Vancouver’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Any witnesses are asked to call VPD.