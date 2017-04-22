Right place, right time: Deputy helps woman in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy was just sitting down to lunch on Friday afternoon when he was called upon to help a woman in distress.

A man came into the restaurant looking for help for a woman who had passed out in the GameStop next door.

Senior Deputy Mike Beach found the 30-year-old woman unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse. He called on his radio for medical help and sent the man to his patrol car for a medical kit.

Beach was starting CPR when Dee Ann White, who was looking for her son, came in and offered to help. The two took turns doing chest compression and rescue breaths until paramedics arrived and took the woman to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

White believes a higher power was in control and that’s why the deputy was having his lunch next door, and how she was able to do CPR for 15 minutes despite her usual arthritis pain.

“I was supposed to be there,” White said. “Everything lined up just the way it was supposed to.”

Now White plans to take a CPR certification class with her son.