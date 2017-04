PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A speeding motorcyclist was killed in a late Friday night collision with a pickup truck in Southeast Portland, police said.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was heading east “at a high rate of speed” on SE Powell Boulevard when he slammed into a truck turning onto SE 37th around 11:40 p.m. The motorcyclist, an adult man, died at the scene.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating, authorities said.

No further information is available at this time.