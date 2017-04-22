Man assaulted, tied up and robbed in motel room

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who reportedly assaulted a man and stole his possessions in Vancouver Saturday night.

The attack happened at the Value Motel on NE 78th Street. The man said he was assaulted and tied up in his room, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect stole a blue 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Washington license plate B35076K. The sheriff’s office said the suspect should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call 911.