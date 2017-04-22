Man, 22, nabbed for NE Portland attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young man was arrested Friday night for attempted murder days after 2 people were hurt during a robbery in Northeast Portland.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the people were robbed and injured around NE 20th and Alberta. One person was grazed by a gunshot while the other was hit with a stick or a baseball bat. The victims provided basic descriptions of 2 assailants.

Friday, Portland police arrested Stephen Blanchard. The 22-year-old is being held at the Multnomah County Jail on attempted murder plus 2 counts each of 1st-degree robbery and 2nd-degree assault. He’s expected to be arraigned Monday.

The investigation continues.