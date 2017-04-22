Eugene man sentenced to 25 years for abusing girl

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A western Oregon man who sexually abused a girl for about eight years has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with no chance of parole.

The Register-Guard reports that 47-year-old Gary Linn Evans received the sentence Friday in Lane County Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy, and counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree rape.

Evans technically remains a Eugene parking enforcement officer, but a city spokeswoman says he’s on unpaid leave.