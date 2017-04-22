Athletics beat Mariners for fifth straight

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Adam Rosales and Ryon Healey each homered in the first inning, Jharel Cotton pitched six innings of two-run ball and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 Saturday for their fifth straight win.

The A’s two hottest hitters quickly got to Ariel Miranda (1-2). Rosales led off with his second homer, and two batters later, Healy hit a two-run shot, his third this season and first since April 6.

Cotton (2-2) gave up two runs, six hits, two walks and hit a batter. Ryan Madson got four outs for his first save.

Miranda allowed four runs and seven hits in three-plus inning in his worst start of the season, failing to pitch at least five innings for the first time in three starts.