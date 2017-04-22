Armed, suicidal man shot by West Linn police, dies

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) – An armed and suicidal man was shot by a West Linn police officer and died at the scene Friday night.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Long Street, West Linn police said in a release. They were called to the neighborhood because of the man, and quickly confronted him.

“This person was subsequently shot by a WLPD officer. The subject died at the scene,” officials said in the release.

The officers involved are on administrative leave, standard protocol in these situations, and the case is being investigated by the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team.

No further information is available. No names have yet been made public.